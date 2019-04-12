Pick up an extra Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller at $36 shipped today (Reg. up to $60)

AllDayZip (100% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox Wireless Controller in Black or White at $35.99 shipped. Regularly $60 direct from Microsoft, it starts at around $48 from third-party sellers on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is the current generation gamepad with Bluetooth for gaming on Windows 10 PCs, a 3.5mm stereo headset jack and more. If you’re looking to add an extra Microsoft gamepad to your setup or the guest room, now’s your the time to do it. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

A great add-on for the official gamepad is the AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station at $24 with 4+ star ratings from over 730 gamers. However, if you don’t need an official controller, grab an AmazonBasics Xbox One Wired gamepad for just $25 Prime shipped.

Also be sure to swing by the massive Xbox Spring Sale with up to 75% off over 450 digital Xbox games, plus more.

Xbox Wireless Controller:

Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a sleek, streamlined design and textured grip. Enjoy custom button mapping and improved wireless range.* Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs, tablets, and phones.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!