Amazon takes up to $50 off Apple Watch Series 4

Amazon is currently taking up to $50 off various Apple Watch Series 4 configurations. The best deals come on GPS + Cellular models, just be sure to look out for on-page coupons that are required to maximize your savings. B&H is also matching these deals on select Apple Watch Series 4 listings. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the lowest price we can currently find. Best Buy is charging full price across the board.

Apple Watch Series 4 sports a complete redesign with a 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker. Notable features include electrical and optical heart sensors, haptic feedback, fitness tracking and more. An improved accelerometer and gyroscope offers fall detection.

Pick up an extra watch band with your savings. This leather option for is available in various finishes, and is a fraction of the cost of Apple’s official options. Swing by our roundup of the third-party bands for even more options.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker

Electrical and optical heart sensors. Up to 18 hours of battery life. Water resistant 50 meters

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

S4 Sip with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection

