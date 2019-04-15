Barnes & Noble takes 50% off a selection of LEGO sets from $5 + City, Star Wars, more from $16

Barnes & Noble is currently taking 50% off a selection of LEGO kits starting at under $5. Shipping is free on orders over $25; it otherwise adds $5 to your order. One standout for us is on the LEGO The Batman Movie Killer Croc Tail-Gator at $34.97. That’s $35 off the going rate and is the best price we’ve seen. This 460-piece set includes three minifigures alongside a Killer Croc BigFig. The main build, the Tail-Gator, measures over seven inches long. The kit is a great build for Batman fans. Head below for more from $5 or shop the entire sale right here.

We’re also still tracking plenty of other notable LEGO deals, like on the all-new LEGO Star Wars Action Battle sets at all-time lows from $24 + more builds starting at $7. In search of another Star Wars kit? We just took a hands-on look at LEGO’s 20th Anniversary Snowspeeder that is a must-have for LEGO and Star Wars fans. Plus, don’t forget that you can save 20% on several of the new 20th Anniversary builds from $24, with more starting at $7.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Killer Croc Tail-Gator features:

Stage a land-water pursuit of Killer Croc’s Tail-Gator at Gotham City harbor with this action-packed set from THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE. Help Batman prevent Killer Croc, Zebra-Man and Tarantula from escaping in Croc’s huge Tail-Gator truck featuring big wheels with rubber tires, suspension and two crate bombs. Give chase on Batman’s Batski with two stud shooters. Includes three minifigures with assorted weapons and a big figure.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!