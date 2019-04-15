Barnes & Noble takes 50% off a selection of LEGO sets from $5 + City, Star Wars, more from $16

Barnes & Noble is currently taking 50% off a selection of LEGO kits starting at under $5. Shipping is free on orders over $25; it otherwise adds $5 to your order. One standout for us is on the LEGO The Batman Movie Killer Croc Tail-Gator at $34.97. That’s $35 off the going rate and is the best price we’ve seen. This 460-piece set includes three minifigures alongside a Killer Croc BigFig. The main build, the Tail-Gator, measures over seven inches long. The kit is a great build for Batman fans. Head below for more from $5 or shop the entire sale right here.
We’re also still tracking plenty of other notable LEGO deals, like on the all-new LEGO Star Wars Action Battle sets at all-time lows from $24 + more builds starting at $7. In search of another Star Wars kit? We just took a hands-on look at LEGO’s 20th Anniversary Snowspeeder that is a must-have for LEGO and Star Wars fans. Plus, don’t forget that you can save 20% on several of the new 20th Anniversary builds from $24, with more starting at $7.
Other notable LEGO deals include:
- BrickHeadz Black Widow: $5 (Reg. $10) | B&N
- Duel on Starkiller Base: $16 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Batman Clayface Splat Attack: $17.50 (Reg. $35) | B&N
- Action Battle Endor Assault: $24 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- City Police Mobile Command Center: $40 (Reg. $50) | Walmart
- Black Ace TIE Interceptor: $40 (Reg. $50) | Walmart
- BB-8: $65 (Reg. $100) | Walmart
Killer Croc Tail-Gator features:
Stage a land-water pursuit of Killer Croc’s Tail-Gator at Gotham City harbor with this action-packed set from THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE. Help Batman prevent Killer Croc, Zebra-Man and Tarantula from escaping in Croc’s huge Tail-Gator truck featuring big wheels with rubber tires, suspension and two crate bombs. Give chase on Batman’s Batski with two stud shooters. Includes three minifigures with assorted weapons and a big figure.
