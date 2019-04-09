Save 20% on the all-new 20th Anniversary LEGO Star Wars sets from $24, more starting at $7

Amazon is currently taking 20% off several of the new LEGO Star Wars 20th Anniversary sets starting at $23.99 Prime shipped. One standout for us is The Empire Strikes Back Snowspeeder at $31.99. This is the first price drop we’ve seen period on the newly released kits. This 309-piece build includes three minifigures alongside a collector’s edition Lando Calrissian fig. I just recently picked up the Snowspeeder and have found it to be a nostalgia-inducing build that’s a must for LEGO and Star Wars fans alike. Learn more about the 20th Anniversary Sets in our announcement coverage. Head below for even more discounted LEGO Star Wars kits and other builds from $7.

Also on sale from the new 20th Anniversary Star Wars sets is The Phantom Menace Anakin’s Podracer and Clone Scout Walker. Both sets normally sell for $30, but right now are down to $23.99. Just like the Snowspeeder, these are the first price drops we’ve seen and new all-time lows.

Amazon is also discounting several of the new Avengers: Endgame LEGO sets as well. You can get a more in-depth look at the kits in our announcement coverage.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO 20th Anniversary Snowspeeder features:

Mark a true milestone in LEGO Star Wars construction toys with this 75259 snow speeder – 20th anniversary edition. This special-edition set is an updated version of the original 7130 snow speeder vehicle model released in 1999 and features an opening cockpit with space for the Luke Skywalker and DAK ralter mini figures in pilot suits, laser cannons, a spring-loaded shooter under each wing, plus a stud shooter and harpoon with string at the rear. This commemorative LEGO Star Wars building toy set also includes an elevating and rotating gun tower with firing stud shooter for epic battle of hot action from Star Wars: the Empire strikes back, plus a bonus Lando Calrissian mini figure from 2003 on a 20th anniversary display stand.

