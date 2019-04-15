Get the Excalibur 9-Tray Dehydrator w/ 26-hour timer for $170, today only (Reg. $300+)

Today only, Woot offers the Excalibur 3926TB 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator for $169.99. Prime members enjoy free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. It’s around $300 at Amazon, where it has never dipped below $175. Meanwhile, Kohl’s charges $350 but also throws in $60 worth of Kohl’s Cash. This is the best price we could find and among the lowest we’ve tracked for an Excalibur 9-tray dehydrator. Features include a 26-hour timer so you don’t need to fuss with setting reminders elsewhere. Whether you want to use this dehydrator for food or crafts, you’ll have plenty of room to make whatever you desire thanks to 15 square feet of drying space. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you neither need nor want that much space, save some dough and pick up the NutriChef Electric Food Dehydrator Machine for $55. It has four fewer trays and no built-in timer, but it’s rated well at 4.4/5 stars.

Excalibur 3926TB 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator:

The 3926TB by Excalibur comes with 9 trays, a total of 15 square feet of drying space, 26 hour timer and an adjustable thermostat temperature control that ranges from 105°F to 165°F preserving the nutrients in herbs and produce and making it safe to dehydrate meat for jerky. The fan, heating element and thermostat are in the back of the unit, so cool air is drawn in, heated and then distributed evenly over each tray. The patented Parallex Horizontal Airflow is exclusive to Excalibur and helps the food dehydrate faster, retain more nutrients and look and taste better, without tray rotation. Trays can be removed to raise bread, make yogurts, and use with arts & crafts.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!