Illuminate your backyard w/ a motion-sensing 2700 lumen LED light for $27.50 (Reg. $40)

Sansi Lighting Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 27W/2700 lumen Motion-sensing LED Security Light for $27.68 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code SUPERAPRIL at checkout. Normally closer to $40, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. With outdoor parties becoming more frequent as the weather continues to warm, this light will illuminate your yard wonderfully. Though it’s not solar powered, switching from halogen to LED with this light will give you great electricity savings. Plus, LEDs rarely need to be replaced, if ever. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If solar is more your style, this motion-sensing light is $17 Prime shipped at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. It doesn’t offer quite as much light as the above, but it’s great for hanging elsewhere on your property where there’s not already power run.

Sansi Motion-sensing LED Security Light features:

SUPER BRIGHT WITH WIDE COVERAGE: Adjustable super bright dual-head with 6 LED bulbs produces up to 2700lm brightness. The Sansi Security Light covers 861 square feet when being wall mounted at 8 ft, providing the brightness you expect in a high quality and highly efficient security light

