Protect your home with the Scout Home Security Pack for $269 (Orig. $299)

If you want to keep your home safe, the Scout Home Security Small Pack is a smart upgrade. This kit comes with a variety of connected sensors, helping you keep watch over everything you hold dear. You can get the pack now for $269.10 (Orig. $299) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: TOYS10.

While many home security systems are complex and unaffordable, Scout keeps things simple and smart. The Small Pack contains everything you need for protecting the average family home, and the system is really easy to install.

In the box, you will find one motion sensor, two access sensors, a door panel, two key fobs, the Scout Hub, and a warning sign. While the motion sensor can sense intruders up to 25 feet away, the access sensors will trigger if someone opens a door or window.

The door panel can also monitor an access point. When you arrive home, you can disarm Scout by putting one of the key fobs against the door panel.

All the sensors connect to the Scout Hub, which has a 105db alarm. It will also send an alert to your phone if anything suspicious happens.

Order now to get the Scout Small Pack for $269.10 with promo code: TOYS10.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!