Lock-in an Xbox One X Console w/ the Apex Legends Founder’s Pack for $330 (Up to $540 value)

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB Black Console with the Apex Legends Founder’s Pack for $329.99 shipped. Regularly $500 for this console at Microsoft, it sells for just under $400 from trusted Amazon third-party sellers and elsewhere. The Apex Legends Founder’s Pack sells for $40 on its own, meaning you’re saving between $100 and $210. While Microsoft is currently offering up to $100 off Xbox consoles right now, today’s deal is still a better value overall. Head below for more details.
You can pick yourself up an extra Microsoft controller right now for just $36 or opt for a wired AmazonBasics option for just $25. And here’s everything you need to know about the Xbox One S All Digital and is May release date. Don’t forget, Microsoft is offering new subscribers 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for just $1 (Reg. $30).
Xbox One X 1TB Black Console:
- Games play better on Xbox One X. Experience 40% more power than any other console
- 6 teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player provides more immersive gaming and entertainment
- Play with the greatest community of gamers on the most advanced multiplayer network
- Works with all your Xbox One games and accessories
- Great for 1080p screens-games run smoothly, look great, and load quickly
