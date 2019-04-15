Lock-in an Xbox One X Console w/ the Apex Legends Founder’s Pack for $330 (Up to $540 value)

- Apr. 15th 2019 11:53 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $540 $330
0

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB Black Console with the Apex Legends Founder’s Pack for $329.99 shipped. Regularly $500 for this console at Microsoft, it sells for just under $400 from trusted Amazon third-party sellers and elsewhere. The Apex Legends Founder’s Pack sells for $40 on its own, meaning you’re saving between $100 and $210.  While Microsoft is currently offering up to $100 off Xbox consoles right now, today’s deal is still a better value overall. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can pick yourself up an extra Microsoft controller right now for just $36 or opt for a wired AmazonBasics option for just $25. And here’s everything you need to know about the Xbox One S All Digital and is May release date. Don’t forget, Microsoft is offering new subscribers 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for just $1 (Reg. $30).

Xbox One X 1TB Black Console:

  • Games play better on Xbox One X. Experience 40% more power than any other console
  • 6 teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player provides more immersive gaming and entertainment
  • Play with the greatest community of gamers on the most advanced multiplayer network
  • Works with all your Xbox One games and accessories
  • Great for 1080p screens-games run smoothly, look great, and load quickly

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $540 $330

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard