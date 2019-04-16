Anker’s latest Eufy smart scale works with Apple Health, more for $34 (All-time low, Reg. $45)

Anker’s sister-brand Eufy is selling its new Smart Scale P1 for $33.99 shipped over at Amazon. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Eufy’s latest smart scale is capable of tracking all kinds of data, including weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass and muscle mass. It is also compatible with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit. Eufy promises improved accuracy, thanks to two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors that ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types. The entire Eufy lineup of smart scales has solid 4+ star ratings across the board.

If you don’t need the smart features here, shave about 40% off and go with this glass option from Etekcity instead. With a sleek design and a digital display, it’s sure to get the job done in most applications.

Eufy Smart Scale P1 features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

