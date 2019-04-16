For just $2.50, you need this 4-in-1 pocket screwdriver from Stanley with you at all times

Home Depot offers the Stanley 4-in-1 Pocket Screwdriver (66-344) for $2.44 with free in-store pickup. Normally, you’d pay over $8 for two of them at third-parties on Amazon and this is among the best price we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve ever needed a small screwdriver when on-the-go, this is a must-have. You’ll get two sizes of both a flat and Philips head screwdriver, giving you crucial tools at your fingertips wherever you are. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

For more options, this JAKEMY 36-Piece Precision Screwdriver Kit is $6 Prime shipped on Lightning Deal right now (Reg. $10). Though not as pocketable, it’s got quite a few extra bits that the above Stanley doesn’t include.

Stanley Pocket Screwdriver features:

  • Ideal for toy assembly, battery compartments, eyeglasses, electronics, and cell phones
  • Magnetic bits attract and hold small screws
  • Soft and comfortable bi-material grip
  • 5/32 in. standard tip
  • 1/8 in. standard tip
  • 1 Pt. Phillips tip
  • 0 Pt. Phillips tip

