For just $2.50, you need this 4-in-1 pocket screwdriver from Stanley with you at all times

Home Depot offers the Stanley 4-in-1 Pocket Screwdriver (66-344) for $2.44 with free in-store pickup. Normally, you’d pay over $8 for two of them at third-parties on Amazon and this is among the best price we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve ever needed a small screwdriver when on-the-go, this is a must-have. You’ll get two sizes of both a flat and Philips head screwdriver, giving you crucial tools at your fingertips wherever you are. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.
Nomad Base Station
For more options, this JAKEMY 36-Piece Precision Screwdriver Kit is $6 Prime shipped on Lightning Deal right now (Reg. $10). Though not as pocketable, it’s got quite a few extra bits that the above Stanley doesn’t include.
Stanley Pocket Screwdriver features:
- Ideal for toy assembly, battery compartments, eyeglasses, electronics, and cell phones
- Magnetic bits attract and hold small screws
- Soft and comfortable bi-material grip
- 5/32 in. standard tip
- 1/8 in. standard tip
- 1 Pt. Phillips tip
- 0 Pt. Phillips tip
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!