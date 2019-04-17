Home Depot 1-Day DEWALT Tool Sale from $25: Saws, multi-tool bundles, accessories and more

Today only, as its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off DEWALT power tools and accessories. The deals start at $25 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the DEWALT FLEXVOLT 60V Circular Saw with two batteries and accessories for $299. That’s a match of our previous mention and 25% off the usual going rate. You’ll find everything you need here for cutting lumber, including two batteries, a wall charger and carrying case. Includes a 7 1/4-inch blade, which is “ideal for cutting 2x material and ripping sheet goods.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more top picks or jump into the entire sale here.

Another notable deal for your DIYers is the 10-tool DEWALT bundle for $599, which is good for $300 off the regular going rate. This is certainly a high-end bundle that won’t fit the bill for everyone, but it includes everything you need to get started, including a drill/driver, blower, vacuum, multi-tool and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

DEWALT FLEXVOLT 60V Circular Saw features:

Runtime best in class cordless runtime delivers 339 cuts per charge in 2 in. x 4 in. SPF lumber

Depth of cut best in class at 2-9/16 in

60-Volt 7-1/4 in. brushless circular saw delivers the power of corded with portability and convenience of cordless

Electronic brake stops the blade after the trigger is released

Ideal for cutting 2X material

Ideal for ripping sheet goods

Includes (2) 60-Volt batteries (6.0 and 9.0 Ah), fast charger, saw blade and blade wrench

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!