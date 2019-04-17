Home Depot 1-Day DEWALT Tool Sale from $25: Saws, multi-tool bundles, accessories and more

Today only, as its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off DEWALT power tools and accessories. The deals start at $25 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the DEWALT FLEXVOLT 60V Circular Saw with two batteries and accessories for $299. That’s a match of our previous mention and 25% off the usual going rate. You’ll find everything you need here for cutting lumber, including two batteries, a wall charger and carrying case. Includes a 7 1/4-inch blade, which is “ideal for cutting 2x material and ripping sheet goods.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more top picks or jump into the entire sale here.
Another notable deal for your DIYers is the 10-tool DEWALT bundle for $599, which is good for $300 off the regular going rate. This is certainly a high-end bundle that won’t fit the bill for everyone, but it includes everything you need to get started, including a drill/driver, blower, vacuum, multi-tool and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
DEWALT FLEXVOLT 60V Circular Saw features:
- Runtime best in class cordless runtime delivers 339 cuts per charge in 2 in. x 4 in. SPF lumber
- Depth of cut best in class at 2-9/16 in
- 60-Volt 7-1/4 in. brushless circular saw delivers the power of corded with portability and convenience of cordless
- Electronic brake stops the blade after the trigger is released
- Ideal for cutting 2X material
- Ideal for ripping sheet goods
- Includes (2) 60-Volt batteries (6.0 and 9.0 Ah), fast charger, saw blade and blade wrench
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!