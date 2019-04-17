Best Buy takes $399 off the entry-level MacBook Pro, now $900 shipped

- Apr. 17th 2019 9:23 am ET

$900
Best Buy offers the Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 128GB without Touch Bar for $899.99 shipped. That’s good for $399 off the regular price. For further comparison, this is $200 less than Apple charges for a refurbished model. Apple’s latest non-Touch Bar model sports a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Throw in a Force Touch trackpad and you’ll be able to call up custom actions with a swipe of your finger.

Leverage your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

The new MacBook Pro is razor-thin, featherlight, and now even faster and more powerful than before. It has the brightest, most colorful Mac notebook display. And it features up to 10 hours of battery life. It’s a notebook built for the work you do every day. Ready to go anywhere a great idea takes you. The 13.3″ IPS Retina display features a WQXGA 2560 x 1600 screen resolution with a 227 ppi pixel density. It has LED backlighting with a maximum brightness of 500 nits, and it includes support for the P3 wide color gamut.

