World Market’s Outdoor Event updates your patio with 20% off all furniture & fire pits

For a limited time only, World Market’s Plus It Up Event takes 20% off all outdoor furniture and fire pits. Even better, it’s offering free shipping on orders of $250 or more. Just use promo code 20OUTDOOR at checkout. Gather all of your friends for an outdoor barbecue with the Gray Metal and Wood Outdoor Dining Table. This stylish option is on sale for $400, which is $100 off the original rate. Its wood detailing gives it a nautical look as well as its coloring. Plus, it’s rust and weather-resistant to stay looking nice for years.

Another great item on sale is the Yuma Fire Pit that’s marked down to $184. For comparison, it was originally priced at $220. Adding a fire pit to your space will add warmth and a welcoming glow to your patio. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks from World Market include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!