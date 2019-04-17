Zappos Nike Sale offers thousands of items at up to 75% off from just $19: shoes, apparel, more

During Zappos Nike Sale, it’s offering thousands of items at up to 75% off including apparel, shoes and more. Prices are as marked. Join Zappos Rewards for free and get expedited delivery at no cost. (Not a member? It’s free to join.) A standout from this sale is the Brasilia Medium Backpack for just $20, which is $25 off the original rate. It’s also the lowest rate we’ve seen; for comparison it’s currently at Nike for $45. This backpack is great for travel, school, workouts and more. Its sleek black exterior is very stylish as well as its large logo detail. Even better, it features a 15-inch MacBook sleeve for easy toting. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off all sale items here.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Dri-FIT Cushion Low Cut Socks 3 Pack $10 (Orig. $18
- Dry Tee Dri-FIT Cotton V Solid $19 (Orig. $25)
- Brasilia Medium Backpack $20 (Orig. $45)
- Club Jersey Pants $26 (Orig. $40)
- NikeCourt Dry Polo Team $29 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
The most notable deals for women include:
- Court Royale AC Slip-On $41 (Orig. $55)
- Flex Attack Training Short $19 (Orig. $25)
- Nike One 7/8 Tights 2 $41 (Orig. $55)
- Seamless Light Bra $26 (Orig. $35)
- Odyssey React Flyknit 2 $94 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!