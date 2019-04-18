Update your spring sunglasses with Amazon’s Gold Box feat. William Painter styles at up to 45% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, William Painter via Amazon is offering up to 45% off its most popular sunglasses. All styles qualify for free shipping. A standout from this sale is the Hook Titanium Polarized Classic Sunglasses for $99. Regularly priced at $185, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. This style is available in a black or blue and I love its hook detailing on the side. It also features durable material and is scratch-resistant. Even better, it features 100% UV protection. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 600 reviews. Head below for more.

You also can’t go wrong with sleek, stylish square shades and the Level Titanium Polarized Sunglasses are a must-have. This style is also on sale for $99 and regularly is priced at $185. These unisex sunglasses feature a cool logo on the inside lens and are available in three color options. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best designer sunglasses dupes for men with styles from Oakley, Ray-Ban and more.

William Painter’s Hook Titanium Sunglasses feature:

The Hooks classic styling and revolutionary titanium construction is the foundation for the entire William Painter line.

Forged from aerospace grade titanium, the Hook provides the ultimate in comfort and durability.

World’s lightest nylon polarized lenses (blue) with scratch resistant and 100% UVA / UVB ray protection.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!