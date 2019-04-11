Now is the perfect time to revamp your sunglasses and in today’s market you can find loads of alternative options to top brands. So instead of purchasing high-end options from Ray-Ban and Oakley, were rounding up an array of styles that look almost identical with half the price tag. Head below to find a few of our top picks that are under $30.

Ray-Ban’s New Wayfarer Sunglasses

The Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Sunglasses are a very popular option for men this season. Its sleek design is flattering to many face shapes, however this sunglass is priced at $143. There are many similar alternatives to this style on the market and I have found two pairs that are under $15. H&M’s Black Square Sunglasses are just $10 and feature the same shape and design as the Ray-Ban style. Even better, this pair also has protection and a tinted lens. Another very similar style is the Sunglass Warehouse’s Rambler Retro Style that’s priced at $13 and is also highly-rated at 4.5/5 stars with over 110 reviews.

Oakley’s Flak Jacket XLJ Sunglasses

One of Oakley’s top selling sunglasses is the Flak Jacket XLJ style that was designed for sporting events. Its half-frame design will standout and keep any pressure off your face when performing. It also has a lightweight structure and sleek black appearance. The Oakley-style is priced at $193 but a less expensive and almost identical version is the Duduma Polarized Sunglasses from Amazon. This style is priced at $19.99 and with nearly 600 reviews, it’s rated 4/5 stars.

Ray-Ban’s ClubMaster Sunglasses

My personal favorite pair of sunglasses from this list is the Ray-Ban’s ClubMaster Sunglasses that are priced at $153. These sunglasses are timeless and will elevate, polish and perfect any outfit. A stunningly similar option to the Ray-Ban Clubmaster is ASOS’s Jeepers Peepers Retro Style. It features the same gold touches and markings as the Ray-Ban style too. Even better, the ASOS sunglasses are priced at just $29.

Ray-Ban’s Aviator Classic Sunglasses

Saving one of the best styles for last, Ray-Ban’s Aviator Classic Sunglasses are a no-brainer for year-round. However, if you’re wanting a similar option that you can take with you on the water, to festivals and more with less stress, I have a great option for you. Ray-Ban’s Classic Aviators are priced at $153 and Sunglass Warehouse’s Desert Polarized Aviators have an identical look for just $13. This style also is available in three color options, too.

Which style of sunglasses are your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s shorts for spring under $50 with brands from J.Crew, Lululemon, Nike, more.

