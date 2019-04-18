Illuminate your entire office w/ 33-feet of smart RGB lighting at $32.50 shipped (Reg. $50)

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Govee 32.8-Ft. Waterproof RGB LED Light Strip for $32.50 shipped when you use the code DIVWTQ4A at checkout. Normally $50, this beats our last mention by $2.50 and is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. With two strips, you’ll be able to illuminate your entire kitchen with a single plug. Plus, this strip offers Alexa and Assistant integration, giving you full voice control of your lights. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you plan to hang these lights under cabinets as I did, be sure to pick up this 100-pack of brackets. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped and will keep you from fighting with pesky double stick tape that never works well.

Govee 32.8-Ft. LED Light Strip features:

Use simple conversation starters to turn your lights on and off, make them brighter and swap them to your favorite color, currently compatible with Alexa,Google Assistance

Take complete control of your lighting with Govee Home APP; Remote control allows you turn on/off the led strip lights from anywhere; Timer function of the wifi controller make you wake up at your favorite color, keep you on Schedule. Note: Please kindly close to the control box as soon as possible when connecting wifi.

Designed with music syne function, the color of the led strip lights color will change color according to music rhythm. Create romance, relaxation, party ambiance with Music and Mic function;

Unique design RGB LED light strip, a variety of colors and brightness can be changed, Extend the beauty and elegance of colorful throughout your entire home.

RGB LED light strip can be used for decorating your dining room, bed room, upstairs, kitchen, porch, desk, and living rooms, especially great for holidays and events like Christmas, Halloween,Parties, and more. It is a great gift for your family and friends

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!