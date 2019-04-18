LG 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV hits all-time low at $400 (Reg. $500+)

Walmart offers the LG 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $399.99 shipped. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and a new all-time low price. Upgrade your setup to a new LG 55-inch 4K TV, which features HDR support, webOS and more. Ships with three HDMI inputs, which is ideal for connecting various set-top boxes and gaming consoles. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of HDMI cables. This bundle from Cable Matters includes varying lengths and is color-coded, so it will be even easier to attach various devices to your TV. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon customers.

LG 55-inch 4K UHDTV features:

The 55UK6300PUE is crafted with a slim, seamless body that’s ideal for any room aesthetic. This new LG 55UK6300PUE UHD TV with AI (Artificial Intelligence) ThinQ becomes the hub for the smart home: using Intelligent Voice control, speak into the LG Magic Remote* to pull up family photos, control light settings, check the weather and more. The UK6300 uses a powerful quad-core processor that minimizes video noise, enhances sharpness and assures accurate colors for a remarkably lifelike 4K picture. This LG 4K TV supports multiple formats of HDR content, including HDR10 and HLG, both optimized with scene-by-scene picture adjustment.

