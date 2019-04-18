LG 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV hits all-time low at $400 (Reg. $500+)

- Apr. 18th 2019 3:32 pm ET

$400
0

Walmart offers the LG 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $399.99 shipped. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and a new all-time low price. Upgrade your setup to a new LG 55-inch 4K TV, which features HDR support, webOS and more. Ships with three HDMI inputs, which is ideal for connecting various set-top boxes and gaming consoles. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of HDMI cables. This bundle from Cable Matters includes varying lengths and is color-coded, so it will be even easier to attach various devices to your TV. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,300 Amazon customers.

LG 55-inch 4K UHDTV features:

The 55UK6300PUE is crafted with a slim, seamless body that’s ideal for any room aesthetic. This new LG 55UK6300PUE UHD TV with AI (Artificial Intelligence) ThinQ becomes the hub for the smart home: using Intelligent Voice control, speak into the LG Magic Remote* to pull up family photos, control light settings, check the weather and more. The UK6300 uses a powerful quad-core processor that minimizes video noise, enhances sharpness and assures accurate colors for a remarkably lifelike 4K picture. This LG 4K TV supports multiple formats of HDR content, including HDR10 and HLG, both optimized with scene-by-scene picture adjustment.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$400

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

LG

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp