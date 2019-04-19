Samsung’s 2.1-Ch. Soundbar can pair with satellite speakers, on sale for $180 (Reg. $250)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System for $179.99 shipped. Best Buy direct has it for the same price as well. Normally selling for $250, that saves you $70 and is the second best price we’ve seen. For comparison, it has only sold for less once before during the 2018 holiday season. With 300W of power, Samsung’s soundbar features Bluetooth connectivity as well as an HDMI input. It also includes a wireless subwoofer, and can be expanded down the line with additional satellite speakers for surround sound. Nearly 1,400 shoppers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Those looking to save a little bit more can opt for the VIZIO 38-inch 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer at $150 instead. At $30 less, you’ll be giving up the HDMI input and ability to pair with additional speakers. Though for a budget-conscious shopper, this soundbar is a notable way to upgrade your setup for even less.

Samsung 2.1-Ch. 300W Soundbar System features:

Optimize the acoustics of your home entertainment system with this 300W Samsung sound bar. The HDMI port lets you seamlessly transmit video and audio from digital sources, and the active subwoofer and TV SoundConnect technology deliver powerful surround sound for immersive listening. The built-in Bluetooth of this Samsung sound bar offers wireless connectivity to compatible devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!