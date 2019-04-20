Bring 300-inches of 4K to your theater w/ ViewSonic’s UHD Projector: $840, more from $400

Newegg is offering the ViewSonic 4K Projector (PX747-4K) for $839.99 shipped when coupon code VSDEAL4193 has been applied during checkout. That’s $160 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we’ve seen it offered for in new condition by $60. With 3,500 lumens of brightness, this projector is ready to display up to 300-inches of 4K content during the day or at night. It’s HDR-ready, yielding vibrant colors that are sure to look incredible. Inputs include HDMI, USB, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We also spotted the Anker Nebula Mars II for $399.99 shipped at Amazon when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code APLMARS2 during checkout. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking to spend less? If you want to be the life of parties outside of your home, opt for Anker’s Nebula Capsule Projector at $300. While you won’t get 4K like the ViewSonic above, you’ll get a soda can-sized device that’s battery powered and runs Android, allowing you to use all your favorite apps without needing to attach a set top box. A single charge delivers 4 hours of battery, providing plenty of time to watch a movie or two with friends.

ViewSonic 4K Projector features:

BIG SCREEN HOME THEATER: Immersive cinema-like experience in 4K UHD (3840x2160p), 4X the clarity of Full HD, on a screen up to 300 inches in 3500 lumens

HIGH BRIGHTNESS: This home theater projector delivers stunning home entertainment around the clock, day and night, in bright or dark rooms

LONG LAMP LIFE: SuperEco mode allows the lamp to shine bright for up to 15,000 hours

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!