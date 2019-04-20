These earmuffs offer Bluetooth music streaming & ambient noise control from $40 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Walker Razor Earmuffs on sale from $40 shipped. Our top pick is the Razor Quad Bluetooth model for $49.99, which normally goes for $70. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Walker Razor Earmuffs offer a unique feature set over normal hearing protection. There are built-in microphones that cancel out loud sounds (gunfire at the range, heavy machinery or power tools at work, etc.) but let in voices when talking to someone. That means you can keep your hearing safe, yet still hold a conversation without having to constantly take off your headset. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

If you just want to keep your hearing safe, be sure to check out Amazon’s #1 best-seller. It’s just $10 Prime shipped and offers great hearing protection, though it’ll be quite hard to hold a conversation while wearing these.

Walker Razor Quad Bluetooth Earmuff features:

Bluetooth sync with mobile devices

Ultra low profile ear cups

Four Hi gain Omni Directional

Low noise/frequency tuned for natural sound clarity

Noise reduction rating 23 dB

