Grab OTA HD content w/ this 45-mile Channel Master antenna for $40 (Reg. $55)

Amazon offers the Channel Master 45-mile FM and HDTV Antenna for $39.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $55 at various retailers like Home Depot. This offer is also a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Ready to cut the cord? Go with Channel Master’s well-rated HD antenna and pick up channels from 45 miles away. It also works with FM frequencies as well. Head over to AntennaWeb and find out which channels are available in your area. Rated 4/5 stars by 300 Amazon reviewers.

Prefer indoors antennas? Give this option from ClearStream a try for less than today’s featured deal. With a 35-mile range and a reversible design, it’s well-suited for any setup. Rated 3.9/5 stars by 450 Amazon reviewers.

Channel Master 45-mile Antenna features:

Reception Range: Up to 45 miles

Picks up UHF, VHF, FM and HD

Antenna Size: 66 x 83.6 x 22 in

Easy installation

