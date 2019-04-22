Pair your 10.5-inch iPad Pro w/ Logitech’s Slim Combo Keyboard Folio Case at $91.50 (Reg. $129)

Amazon offers the Logitech Slim Combo Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Folio Case for $91.40 shipped. Normally selling for $129, that’s good for a 30% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen at Amazon. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $103. Taking advantage of the iPad Pro’s Smart Connector, this case brings a full backlit detachable keyboard to your iPad. It allows you to use your iPad in a variety of ways thanks to four different configurations. It even has room to stow your Apple Pencil when not in use. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 735 shoppers.

If you’re just looking to protect your iPad while on-the-go, consider opting for the $44.50 OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES Case. It swaps the keyboard out for a durable casing, but is also around 50% less than Logitech’s case.

Logitech Slim Combo Keyboard Folio Case features:

Prop your 10.5-inch iPad Pro for many purposes with this Logitech Slim Combo case. Its four viewing modes include hands-on reading, hands-free horizontal viewing, FaceTime vertical positioning and typing with the included detachable full-size keyboard. This Logitech Slim Combo case has a built-in Apple Pencil holder to secure your digital pen.

