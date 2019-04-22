Ryobi’s 5-piece sander kit is perfect for weekend warrior DIYers this spring at $99 (Reg. $130+)

Home Depot is offering a Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Lithium-Ion 3-Tool Sanding Combo Kit for $99 shipped. Normally, you’d pay around $130 for just the three sanders by themselves, with the added bonus of also getting a battery and charger with this bundle. Whether you’ve got weekend projects planned this spring, or are just looking to expand your ever-growing tool collection, this is a great buy. With the three sanders included in this combo kit, you’ll be able to make just about any surface buttery smooth with ease, since their battery powered and do all of the work for you. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t need three different fancy sanders, pick up the BLACK+DECKER 5-inch Random Orbit Sander for $29 shipped at Amazon. It’s not quite as handy as having three different models for multiple purposes, but it’s a great starting point for any collection. Do note you’ll also be bound by a plug wire instead of being free to move about with the battery-powered options above.

Ryobi Cordless Sanding Combo Kit features:

1/4 sheet design works with majority of sandpaper

Dust collection bag to keep work areas clean

Lock on switch for simple operation

10,000 orbits per minute for a smooth, swirl-free finish

Hook and loop accessory fastening system for added convenience

Unique shape allows user to sand easily in corners and tight spaces

Compatible with any RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ battery

