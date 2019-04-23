Have Alexa or Assistant control your lights with two TP-Link In-Wall Switches for $60 (33% off)

Newegg offers two TP-Link HS220 Smart Dimmer Light Switches for $59.98 shipped. Typically you’d pay $45 each at retailers like Amazon, B&H and Home Depot, with today’s offer matching our previous mention and saving you 33%. This is still one of the best values we’ve tracked to date. Centered around a standalone design, Alexa and Assistant support are included without the need of an external hub. These in-wall light switches can also be controlled via your smartphone, can be scheduled and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 215 customers.

Want to bring all of the HS220’s features to your smart home but without the in-wall design? Grab a two-pack of TP-Link’s mini smart plugs for $45 at Amazon. The major tradeoff here is that you won’t be able to control overhead lights, but for renters or those who can’t replace their light switches, these plugs are the way to go.

If TP-Link’s in-wall light switches aren’t ideal for your budding smart home, we’ve got you covered with some alternative ways to deck out your abode from popular platforms like Philips Hue, LIFX, Nanoleaf and more.

TP-Link HS220 Smart Light Switches features:

Remotely Dim and Control Your Lights

Built-In 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

Compatible with iOS & Android Devices

Free Kasa Mobile App

Programmable Scheduling

Away Mode

Works with Alexa & Google Assistant

Supports IFTTT

Neutral Wire Required for Operation

