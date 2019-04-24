ASUS’ Short Throw Pocket Projector duals as a power bank: $240 at Amazon (Reg. $319)

Amazon is offering the ASUS S1 Short Throw Pocket Projector for $240 shipped. That’s $79 off the going rate found at retailers like Office Depot and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. Sporting HDMI in, this projector is ready for you to hook up all sorts of set top boxes, streaming sticks, and game consoles. It outputs 200 lumens of brightness and an 854 x 480 resolution. Users can expect a 3-hours of projection time on a single charge and a 30,000-hour total lifespan. Its 6,000 mAh battery allows it to double as a power bank with a USB port along the back. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’ve got a pocket projector, grabbing this $11 Retractable HDMI Cable should be a no-brainer. I own several of these and love how easy they are to collapse at a moment’s notice. The cable is flat and tangle-free, providing an experience without hassle.

ASUS S1 Short Throw Pocket Projector features:

Built-in 6,000 mAh rechargeable battery delivers up to 3-hour projection time and doubles as a power bank to charge your mobile devices

Advanced DLP Technology with 30,000-hour LED lifespan, 200 lumens brightness, 854×480 native resolution and big screen size up to 100 inches (in low-light conditions)

Palm-sized and .75 pounds lightweight for maximum portability with the best-in-class 1:1 short-throw ratio.

HDMI/MHL port ensures compatibility with a variety of sources, USB port for charging only. Built-in ASUS Sonic Master enhanced-speaker for authentic sound reproduction

