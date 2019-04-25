Boil water for tea or coffee w/ KitchenAid’s highly-rated 2-quart kettle at $25 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid 2-quart Kettle for $24.99 Prime shipped. Normally $40, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you love coffee and tea, this is the perfect stovetop accessory for your kitchen. It can boil 2 quarts of water in a cinch, allowing you to make your favorite caffeinated drink in no time at all. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Trade the 2-quart capacity and stovetop compatibility for AmazonBasics’ 1-Liter Stainless Steel Electric Kettle at $21 Prime shipped. Though this only has 50% of the capacity of the above KitchenAid, it’s got its own self-heating base, allowing you to ditch the stove for a wall plug.

KitchenAid Kettle features:

Removable Lid

Thumb-Press Spout

C Handle with Comfortable Grip

Vibrantly Colored Porcelain Exterior

Attractive Trim Band

