Denago Earth Month Sale is taking up to $500 off e-bikes for limited time starting from $999

Denago eBikes’ Earth Month Sale is still going on, taking up to $500 off a selection of the brand’s e-bike models for a limited time more, like the City 1 High-Step Commuter e-bike for $999 shipped. Regularly $1,299, this model is often at the front of holiday sales, dropping to the same $999 low that we see again today. This deal comes in as a 23% markdown off the going rate and returns costs to the all-time lowest price that we have tracked. The City 1 High-Step is equipped with a 500W hub motor and a 48V battery that propels the bike to top speeds of 28 MPH. It features five levels of pedal assistance and a travel range of up to 60 miles on a single charge – 30 miles when using the throttle alone. It comes with a variety of accessories tailored to make your ride as effortlessly comfortable as possible like the wide padded seat, puncture-resistant tires, a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and an LCD display that gives you all the information you will need during your journey.

The biggest deal amongst the bunch is on the sleek EXC2 EMTB Mountain e-bike for $2,699, down from $3,199. It comes with a 250W Bafang M510 mid-drive motor alongside a 48V battery that reaches a top speed of 20 MPH for up to 92 miles on a single charge – which it achieves by doing away with a throttle entirely. It has five levels of pedal assistance utilizing a torque sensor and features hydraulic disc brakes, a 9-speed Shimano drivetrain, 29-inch race tires, and an LCD display.

Denago e-bike discounts for him:

Many popular EV brands have been having various sales over the past few weeks, with some already over, others ending soon, and a few just starting, like the Mother’s Day Sale from Heybike that is taking up to $700 off its popular e-bike models for the forseeable future, or there’s also Blix Bikes’ newest Spring Savings sale that is taking up to $700 off e-bikes while also giving up to $465 in free add-on accessories. Then there is Juiced’s debut of the all-new JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike, the fastest and most powerful model under the brand, that is now available for pre-order with a $300 discount. Aventon Bikes is still having a sale that includes a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bikes. Rad Power’s extended flash sale that ends tonight is taking up to $500 off four e-bike models, with the RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike hitting a new all-time low. And thats not the end either – head over to our Green Deals hub to browse through all the other EV sales that are still going on.

Denago City 1 High-Step e-bike features:

Seamlessly combines style, comfort, and efficiency, offering a superior urban commuting experience. A sleek and clutter-free aesthetic not only enhances the overall visual appeal but also contributes to a lightweight and maneuverable ride, making it an ideal choice for urban commuting. Ride in comfort with a wide, padded saddle. It’s equipped with a handle to help lift your eBike up stairs or onto a car rack. Kenda K-Shield technology reduces the chance of a flat tire. Reflective sidewalls increase safety in dim or dark conditions. Easy to ride with a 7 speed drivetrain from Shimano. The thumb shifter shows you what gear you’re using at a glance, and each shift clicks right into place – no complicated drivetrain to figure out.

