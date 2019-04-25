Amazon offers the Little Giant 22-foot Multi-Use Ladder for $170 (Reg up to $230)

Amazon offers the Little Giant 22-foot Multi-Use Ladder for $169.99 shipped. For comparison, it usually sells for $200 at Amazon with similar models going for $230 at Home Depot. It’s also right at its previous Amazon all-time low price. Features include 22-feet of overall length and a multi-function design that can be used in various ways for different jobs. It’s also made for two users at a time. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,600 Amazon customers.

Looking for something a bit more lightweight? This top-rated Rubbermaid step stool offers a 225-pound capacity, is lightweight enough to be stored just about anywhere in your home and is a fraction of our featured deal’s price. Includes a one-year warranty.

Little Giant Multi-Use Ladder features:

The Model 22 converts to a 19 foot extension ladder – Enjoy an unmatched feeling of stability, dual-pin hinge, wide-flared legs and the highest quality construction. It is a true two-person ladder

Use the Velocity as multiple sizes of A-frame, extension, 90-degree ladders, or as a scaffold system. Buy one ladder to do the job of five,A-Frame max height :9’1”,A-Frame min height: 5’1”,Extension max height: 19′,Extension min height:11′,Rung Size Single Section:Inner: 1.5” Outer: 1”,Stepladder height: 5’7″,Storage Depth: 9”,Storage height: 5’7″,Width at base: 27″

Use the right ladder for the right job every time and avoid 95 percent of all ladder-related safety issues

Reach some of the toughest areas such as the space above the staircase, vaulted ceilings; and use your ladder over and around obstacles

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!