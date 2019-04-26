Get a workout at your desk w/ the Cubii Jr Elliptical for $186 (Reg. $249)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cubii Jr Desk Elliptical for $186 shipped. Regularly $249, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve ever tracked by $13. This model offers “whisper quiet” performance with eight resistance levels and the ability to burn to 150 calories per hour. If you’re looking to get a little exercise while at your desk, this is certainly a product worth considering. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking to save even further may want to consider the DeskCycle, which has stellar ratings and costs $25 less. You won’t get as sleek of a design here but many of the features remain.

Cubii Desk Elliptical features:

WHISPER QUIET – Designed specifically to be whisper quiet, discretely workout at the office or home without disturbing those around you.

DURABLE AND STURDY – We built Cubii to last and that means using better parts, better construction, and more quality control than some of the alternatives. Product size and weight were carefully considered to limit Cubii from sliding while in use.

DESIGNED FOR COMFORT- Patented ergonomic angles provide a smooth elliptical exercise that is low impact on your joints. Its compact design lets you easily slide Cubii Jr under your desk without bumped knees.

