Saucony kicks up your workouts with an additional 15% off already-reduced running shoes & apparel

Saucony is offering an extra 15% off sale styles with promo code SPRINGSAVINGS at checkout. Even better, receive free shipping on all orders. Have your best run yet with the men’s Kinvara 9 Running Shoes that are marked down to $68. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $110 and they’re also available in a women’s version. This shoe features a lightweight design for less bulk and a natural stride. It also has a woven heel support and a cushioned insole for additional comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars and is a Editor’s Runners Choice Award Winner of 2018. Find the rest of our top picks below.

