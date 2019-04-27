The Samsung Chromebook 3 just hit a 2019 low at Amazon: $149 shipped (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6-inch 1.6GHz/4GB/16GB for $149 shipped. That’s $70 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2019 by $20. Top features on Samsung’s Chromebook 3 includes 11-hour battery life, a built-in microSD card reader, and an HDMI port for easy connection to an external display. Being a longtime Mac user, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by ChromeOS and would happily use it as a backup. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Samsung Chromebook 3 features:

1.6 GHz Intel Celeron N3060 Dual-Core

4GB LPDDR3 RAM | 16GB Flash Storage

11.6″ 1366 x 768 Anti-Glare Display

Integrated Intel HD Graphics

MicroSD Card Reader

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.0

USB 3.0 | USB 2.0 | HDMI

