Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 46% off TOURIT Cooler Backpacks from under $23 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 46% off a selection of TOURIT Cooler Backpacks from under $23 Prime shipped. There are a variety of styles available in today’s sale, but the one that most catches our eye is the TOURIT Insulated Lightweight Soft Cooler Backpack at $25.99. That’s 35% off the going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, today is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. This bag can hold up to 28 cans and is said to keep them cold for up to 16 hours. Its main compartment also has plenty of room for snacks or meals, making it a notable option for hikers. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 350 customers. Shop the rest of the sale right here for more.

Also available in the sale are tons of other styles of coolers from the 15-can carryall design at $110 that can keep things chilled for over 24 hours to various other backpacks and more.

Deep main storage compartment is large enough to provide roomy capacity for your meals, snacks, beers or other drinks, can hold at least 28 cans. The capacity of backpack cooler is about 25L. High-Density insulation material and the leak-proof liner inside of the insulated backpacks work together to make sure anti-leaking and keep food hot/ cold for hours