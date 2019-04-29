Macy’s Friends & Family Sale revamps your spring wardrobe with an extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, more

Macy’s Friends & Family Sale offers an extra 30% off select top brands with code FRIEND at checkout. Receive free shipping with purchases of $75 or more. Look polished all spring and summer with the men’s Ralph Lauren Classic Shorts that are on sale for $53, which is $22 off the original rate. They’re available in thirteen color options and features a modern, stylish fit. They’re also made with additional stretch for comfort.
Our top picks for men include:
- Polo Ralph Mesh Polo Shirt $60 (Orig. $85)
- Ralph Lauren Crew Neck T-Shirt $28 (Orig. $40)
- Lacoste Slim Fit Polo Shirt $63 (Orig. $90)
- Ralph Lauren Classic Shorts $53 (Orig. $75)
- Clarks Bushacre 2 Chukkas $63 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
The women’s Steve Madden Greece Sandals are a must-have for spring and summer. These sandals are on sale for $55, which is down from their original rate of $79. I personally own these sandals and they’re very comfortable.
Our top picks for women include:
- Free People Best of You Sweater $90 (Orig. $128)
- Tommy Hilfiger Linen Cargo Pants $56 (Orig. $80)
- Articles of Society Carly Jeans $46 (Orig. $66)
- Steve Madden Greece Sandals $55 (Orig. $79)
- COACH Drew Leather Satchel $166 (Orig. $395)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!