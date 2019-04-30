Microsoft has now announced a list of new Xbox Game Pass content for May. The service provides over 100 titles on-demand and will now offer a series of new notable games throughout next month. LEGO superheroes, BJ Blazkowicz’s latest and the mysteries of Tacoma, among others, are all on the slate for May. Head below for all the details.

On-Demand Xbox Gaming:

Just as a quick refresher, Xbox Game Pass provides its subscribers with over 100 games on-demand for a monthly fee. And that number is continually growing. We have already seen titles like the Xbox One Arkham Collection, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Telltale’s The Walking Dead get added this year. This month’s new Xbox Game Pass additions are just as notable and first-time subscribers can still grab 3 months for just $1, down from the usual $10 a month.

New Xbox Game Pass Content:

Clearly one of the most notable new Xbox Game Pass titles is Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. The highly-rated shooter carries a 88/100 Metacritic score and continues the story of game industry veteran BJ Blazkowicz. Players have to battle their way across the US after an alternate take on history puts the Nazis in power. If you’re looking for a hardcore FPS with impressive visuals, look no further than Wolfenstein II. The game will come available via Xbox Game Pass on May 2nd.

Tacoma Goes On-Demand:

On top of new Xbox Game Pass additions like Wargroove and Surviving Mars, the enigmatic Tacoma will hit the service on May 9th. From the makers of Gone Home, Tacoma is a narrative driven sci-fi story/mystery game. Players make use of the ability to rewind and fast-forward through captured 3D recordings in order to unravel the mysteries of the evacuated space station.

Other notable titles making their way to the service next month include For the King on May 10the followed by The Surge and LEGO Batman 3 opt May 16th.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As Sony’s somewhat comparable PlayStation Now platform seemingly falls by the wayside, Microsoft continues to pump out new new Xbox Game Pass content. Along with a concerted effort to adopt new subscribers with constant sales, the tally of amazing AAA titles continues to grow. With all digital Xbox hardware likely on the horizon and the massive lead PS4 is enjoying in the generation race, it is more important than ever for Microsoft to inject new content into its Netflix of gaming service.

