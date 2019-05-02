Put a 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra Multi Cooker in your kitchen for $99 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a straight $50 discount and the lowest we can find. While we did see it go for slightly less at the tail end of last year during the holiday sales, today’s deal is matching the best price otherwise on this model. This Instant Pot combines the functionality of 10 different small kitchen appliances including a slow cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer and much more. It features food-grade stainless steel components, a steam rack, serving spoon and a measuring cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Get yourself some additional meal ideas with this Instant Pot recipe book for $12.50. Otherwise, you might want to take a look at some other brands if you’re looking to save even more. The 6-quart Crock-Pot Express Pot Multi Cooker goes for just $50 at Best Buy right now. While it doesn’t have as many cooking modes, it is also half the price. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Instant Pot Ultra 6 Quart Multi Cooker:

Instant Pot Ultra electric pressure cooker is the next generation in kitchen Appliances. A central dial with a simple turn and press provides added precision in program selection and adjustment

New features: altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, and a steam release reset button. The Ultra button for custom programming. The new features include sterilize, cake and egg programs

