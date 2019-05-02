Nintendo Labo Kits hit some of the best prices yet at $32 shipped: Vehicle, Robot, more

Rushhourwholesaler (95.7% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit for $34.99 shipped. It is also offering the Variety and Robot Kit for the same price. For today only, you can knock the total down to $31.99 for each kit using code PERKS4ME at checkout. Regularly between $60 and $70, today’s deals are as much as $38 in savings. For comparison, Amazon third-party sellers are charging $40 for the Robot option and $50 for the Vehicle and Variety Kits. These Labo kits enhance your Nintendo Switch console setup with various cardboard controllers like the “driver’s seat of a car, submarine, or plane” in the Vehicle Kit. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Take a look at the new VR Labo kit which starts at $40. Here’s our hands-on review of that one as well as the Variety, Robot kits and more. Consider picking up the Nintendo Labo Customization Set for $10 to personalize your cardboard creations.

The HyperX Quad ChargePlay Station is still down at $15 (Amazon low, Reg. $30) and PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Mario Silhouette Controller is back down to $40 (Reg. up to $50).

Get ready to make, play and discover with the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit, which puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, submarine, and plane

Nintendo Labo is an innovative line of family-friendly DYI kits for the Nintendo Switch gaming system

Make customizable cardboard creations called Toy-Con, play fun games with them, discover how they work, and invent new ways to play