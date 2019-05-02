Nintendo Labo Kits hit some of the best prices yet at $32 shipped: Vehicle, Robot, more

- May. 2nd 2019 10:49 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $60+ From $32
0

Rushhourwholesaler (95.7% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit for $34.99 shipped. It is also offering the Variety and Robot Kit for the same price. For today only, you can knock the total down to $31.99 for each kit using code PERKS4ME at checkout. Regularly between $60 and $70, today’s deals are as much as $38 in savings. For comparison, Amazon third-party sellers are charging $40 for the Robot option and $50 for the Vehicle and Variety Kits. These Labo kits enhance your Nintendo Switch console setup with various cardboard controllers like the “driver’s seat of a car, submarine, or plane” in the Vehicle Kit. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Take a look at the new VR Labo kit which starts at $40. Here’s our hands-on review of that one as well as the Variety, Robot kits and more. Consider picking up the Nintendo Labo Customization Set for $10 to personalize your cardboard creations.

The HyperX Quad ChargePlay Station is still down at $15 (Amazon low, Reg. $30) and PowerA’s Nintendo Switch Mario Silhouette Controller is back down to $40 (Reg. up to $50).

Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit:

  • Get ready to make, play and discover with the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit, which puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, submarine, and plane
  • Nintendo Labo is an innovative line of family-friendly DYI kits for the Nintendo Switch gaming system
  • Make customizable cardboard creations called Toy-Con, play fun games with them, discover how they work, and invent new ways to play
  • See your creations come to life as you speed through races, battle special cars equipped with extendable punching arms, explore and interact with a mysterious world, and more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $60+ From $32

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard