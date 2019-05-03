Roborock’s latest E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop gets first price drop to $288 shipped (20% off)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $287.99 shipped when checking out with code ROBOROCKE35. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is the first price drop we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by two-and-a-half hours of runtime, this robotic vacuum also doubles as a mop. Plus it’s 2000Pa of suction ensures it can clean up just about any mess. Just like other Roborock vacuums, this model also includes Alexa-integration and the ability to work with your smart home. Having been just recently launched, right now reviews are pretty light. Worry not, Roborock vacuums are highly-rated overall.

Alternatively, you can downgrade to the Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $249.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’re paying just a bit less, it only features 1800Pa of suction, a smaller dustbin and less sweeping time. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 300 customers.

Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop features:

Roborock E35 uses logic, not random bumping to clean your home. Its dual-gyroscopes and dual-optical motion tracking sensors monitor and analyze every movement it makes. Using this data it makes quick, effective cleaning paths that clean up to 30%* faster than typical robot vacuums. Powerful suction picks up pet hair, crumbs, and an array of dirt. It pulls grime from deep inside thin carpets, and easily lifts it off wood floors for a spotless finish.

