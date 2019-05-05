Best Buy and Amazon kick-off Apple event w/ deals on Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook Pro, more

- May. 5th 2019 2:29 pm ET

Feature
0

Best Buy has launched its latest Apple shopping event, which includes deals on iPads, Apple Watch, MacBook Pro and more. Better yet? Amazon is matching in many instances on its official Apple storefront. Head below for all of our top picks.

Headlining at both Best Buy and Amazon is up to $100 off Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad with prices starting at $249.99 shipped. That’s a match of our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad delivers a beautiful Retina display, Apple Pencil support and more in an ultra-portable design.

You’ll also find up to $50 off Apple Watch Series 4, which is also at Amazon. The previous generation Series 3 is also on sale from $199 at both retailers. Looking for cellular configurations? You may want to consider jumping over to B&H where select models are up to $70 off with tax benefits at the time of purchase for some shoppers.

Finally, our top picks are rounded out with $250 of the latest 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro. Again, you’ll find many of these offers over at Amazon as well. The deals start at $1,649.99. Jump into the rest of today’s sale right here for even more deals.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Apple iPad Mac Apple Watch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp