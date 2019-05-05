Save up to 30% on leather bags, wallets and more from $18 in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of leather bags, wallets and purses starting from $18 Prime shipped. One standout from the bunch is on the Estalon Leather Crossbody Purse for $26.39. That’s good for a 29% discount from the going rate, comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in nearly a year. It’s made of authentic genuine leather and features plenty of room for storing essentials. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 370 customers. Be sure to shop the rest of the deals right here.

The Estalon Bags combines the cultural ambitions of her spiritual hometown, with the traditional art of leather craft to create the perfect companion for every lifestyle. No matter if you are on a scientific mission, if you want to become the next contemporary poet or if your only wish is to have a well organized bag with a stylish look.

This product is made from high quality leather and has that wonderful new leather aroma. If you are not used to it, you could just open the bag and put it in a ventilate place for a few hours, then the smell will fade away.