Take 20.2MP stills with your iPhone thanks to the $130 DxO ONE Connected Camera (Save $120)

Amazon is currently offering the DxO ONE 20.2MP Digital Connected iPhone Camera for $130 shipped. That’s good for a $120 discount from the going rate, is $9 under our previous December mention and is a new all-time low at Amazon. This iPhone-enabled camera allows you to capture 20.2MP stills with your iPhone and utilizes a Lightning connector as well as Wi-Fi for remote operation. It stores high-quality RAW format files, features expandable microSD card storage and is a unique way to upgrade your iPhonography setup. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of shoppers.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, equipping your iPhone with this highly-rated $15 three-in-one lens kit can still notably improve shots. It may be a low-tech solution compared to the DxO, but is a much more budget-conscious option.

DxO ONE Connected Camera features:

Direct connection to iPhone or iPad via high-speed Lightning connector – large viewfinder, touch control and instant sharing. WiFi connectivity for remote camera controls

20.2MP 1″ CMOS-BSI sensor and f/1.8 prime lens (32 mm equiv) – capture details even in extreme low light and take gorgeous portraits with soft bokeh

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!