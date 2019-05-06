Today only, Element’s 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV w/ Fire OS is $270 (Orig. $650)

Today only, Woot offers the Element 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Fire OS for $269.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $650 but has more recently been around $400. Today’s deal is $70 less than Amazon’s historical all-time low price. This TV delivers everything you need as a secondary option in your home. 4K and built-in smarts with Fire OS make sure that you can enjoy all of your favorite shows, movies and more. Ships with four HDMI inputs. Rated 4+ stars by over 55% of Amazon customers.

With your savings, be sure to grab a 3-pack of HDMI cables. This bundle from CableMatters is a good choice with its color-coated design and varying available lengths. Compatible with 4K, HDR, and Ethernet feeds.

Element 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Fire TV Edition is a smart TV experience that seamlessly integrates your favorite streaming and live over-the-air content on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).

Experience true-to-life 4K UHD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and brilliant colors on a direct-lit LED screen with minimal motion blur. Refresh Rate: 60 Hz (Native), 120 Hz (Effective).

The Fire TV experience is built in so you can enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Get universal search results across over 190 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video.

