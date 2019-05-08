Spring is the perfect time to get your wardrobe in check for the warm weather to come. Whether you’re needing new shorts, button-down shirts, polos, t-shirts or a lightweight jacket, Amazon’s In-House Brand Goodthread’s has you covered. Recently, the brand has debut very fashionable pieces with affordable prices that would mimic the appearance of high end brands like J.Crew. Head below to find our top picks from Goodthread’s new spring arrivals which offer prices from just $12.

Tops

Gingham is timeless, stylish and an essential to have in your wardrobe for warm weather. One of our favorite pieces from Goodthreads is the Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Gingham Plaid Poplin Shirt that’s priced at just $21. This shirt is a perfect option for work or weekend wear and can be styled in a variety of ways. Plus, it comes in an array of color options and features a lived-in, lightweight feel for additional comfort. It’s also very similar to J.Crew’s Secret Stretch Wash Shirt that’s double the price.

Another shirt that’s extremely versatile is “The Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt” Short-Sleeve Cotton. With over 600 reviews it’s rated 4.2/5 stars. In the summer, you can not go wrong with a basic t-shirt for everyday wear. This shirt will look great paired with shorts, jeans, joggers or layered under jackets. You also have the choice of adding a pocket to the shirt at the same cost of $12.

Bottoms

Amazon’s Goodthreads brand offers multiple styles of shorts for this spring and summer. Whether you’re looking for a stretchable chino for golf outings or a linen material for everyday outings, this brand has a pair of shorts for you. A standout is the Goodthreads Men’s 9-Inch Inseam Flat-Front Comfort Stretch Chino Short. Priced at just $25, these shorts are a no-brainer and will be a go-to in your wardrobe. Designed with stretch material, this style will add mobility and extra comfort to your daily routine.

Make a splash with the 9-inch Boardshorts that are available in nine different print options. It’s drawstring waist lets you to adjust to your comfort level and it features quick drying material. These boardshorts are very similar to J.Crew’s 9-inch Board Shorts however, Amazon’s pair priced at just $25. For comparison, that’s $45 less than J.Crew’s style.

Jeans

Finally, no matter the season, every man should have a good pair of denim in their wardrobe. Our top pick from Goodthreads is the Comfort Stretch Straight-Fit Jean that are priced from $19 depending on the color. These jeans have a great hem to roll for versatility and the added stretch material is great for any type of build. Rated 4/5 stars.

Which piece for spring is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

