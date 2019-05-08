Nike’s Flash Sale offers $30 off orders of $150+ with promo code: Flyknit, VaporMax, more

Save big during Nike’s Flash Sale that’s taking $30 off orders of $150 or more with code SPORT30 at checkout. NikePlus Members (free to join) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Air VaporMax 2019 Sneakers are currently $160, which is down from their original rate of $190. These shoes are available in a wide variety of color options and feature a flexible lightweight design. Even better, they include the “most flexible Air Max cushioning to-date.” Their slip-on design makes heading out the door a breeze and you’ll never have to worry about tripping over your laces while running. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

