Score SanDisk’s 480GB 2.5-inch SSD at a matched Amazon low of $50, more from $29

Amazon is offering the SanDisk SSD PLUS 480GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $49.99 shipped. That’s $10+ off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Most traditional HDDs get around 100MB/s read and write speeds. This SSD from SanDisk will offer 4-5x the performance, providing a significant boost to PCs, aging Macs, or game consoles. With less moving parts than a standard HDD, this SSD drastically reduces the chance of failure and data loss. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below to find more SSDs on sale.
More SSDs on sale:
- Crucial 240GB: $29 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Intel 2TB NVMe: $200 (Reg. $230) | Amazon
SanDisk SSD PLUS 480GB features:
- Boosts burst write performance, making it ideal for typical PC workloads
- The perfect balance of performance and reliability
- Read/write speeds of up to 535MB/s/445MB/s
- Shock-resistant for proven durability —even if you drop your computer
- 3-year limited manufacturer warranty
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!