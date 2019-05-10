Score SanDisk’s 480GB 2.5-inch SSD at a matched Amazon low of $50, more from $29

- May. 10th 2019 1:25 pm ET

$50
0

Amazon is offering the SanDisk SSD PLUS 480GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $49.99 shipped. That’s $10+ off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Most traditional HDDs get around 100MB/s read and write speeds. This SSD from SanDisk will offer 4-5x the performance, providing a significant boost to PCs, aging Macs, or game consoles. With less moving parts than a standard HDD, this SSD drastically reduces the chance of failure and data loss. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below to find more SSDs on sale.

More SSDs on sale:

SanDisk SSD PLUS 480GB features:

  • Boosts burst write performance, making it ideal for typical PC workloads
  • The perfect balance of performance and reliability
  • Read/write speeds of up to 535MB/s/445MB/s
  • Shock-resistant for proven durability —even if you drop your computer
  • 3-year limited manufacturer warranty

