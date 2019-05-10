Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Star Walk 2, Remote Drive for Mac, more

- May. 10th 2019 9:55 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Remote Drive for Mac, The Stillness of the Wind, Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map, AudioKit Digital D1 Synth, Forgotten Memories, Tower of Fortune 3 and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Crypto monitor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Stillness of the Wind: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Navigate to Photo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace ~ Rain & Thunder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: United States of America Map: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hundred Board -Montessori Math: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ProCam 6: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: ReadKit: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power: $3 (Reg. $22)

