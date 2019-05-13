Kids will enjoy the Backyard Discovery Weston Playset at $349 (Amazon low, Reg. $450)

Amazon offers the Backyard Discovery Weston All Cedar Wood Playset for $349 shipped. Also at Walmart, although you’ll have to pick it up if you want to dodge a $100 delivery fee. Regularly around $450 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked there. This playset has two belt swings, a trapeze swing, sliding board, and a lower play area that features a wooden bench, snack bar, and wooden sandbox. Over 50% of reviews have given it 4+ stars, and Backyard Discovery is well-rated overall.

Add to kids’ imagination and pick up this Jungle Gym Kingdom Pirate Ships Wheel for $15. It can be mounted to most wooden playsets.

Have a pool? Chances are you’ll be gearing up for some fantastic parties over the summer. Check out our guide on pool party essentials right here. Best of all, everything featured is under $40.

Backyard Discovery Weston All Cedar Wood Playset:

  • A backyard discovery children swing set featuring a fort with colorful canvas covers, 2 belt swings, a trapeze swing and a sandbox
  • Heavy duty canopy swing set, with a colorful green and yellow striped canopy over the outdoor fort on the upper level
  • Lower play area with a wooden sandbox for kids, a snack stand and a built-in bench
  • Swing set hardware includes two standard belt swing set swings and a swing trapeze bar. An 8 foot slide for kids – super safe but speedy
  • A rock climbing wall ladder adorns this playset for your backyard adventures

