Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline+ II Nylon MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $17.50, more

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerline+ II Braided Nylon Cable MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $17.59 Prime shipped when code ANKER652 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $22, that takes 20% off and drops the price to one of the best we’ve seen. Anker’s cable comes wrapped in a durable branded nylon and is rated to withstand over 30,000 bends, making it a perfect charging accessory to add to your bag. Plus, the USB-C connectivity means that you’ll be able to take advantage of higher charging speeds and connect your iPhone right to a newer Mac. So far ratings are still coming in, but Anker’s series of Powerline+ cables are some of the best out there.
Sturdy braided nylon envelops a bulletproof fiber core, ensuring a lifespan thirty times longer than other cables. With full support for high-speed Power Delivery Charging, it’s the only cable you’ll ever need to buy. Use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery charger (including Apple 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter) to charge your iOS device, and access fast charging for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, iPads, and more.
Lasts 30× longer than ordinary cables. Proven in a laboratory environment to withstand 30000 bends.
