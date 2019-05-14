Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline+ II Nylon MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $17.50, more

- May. 14th 2019 10:29 am ET

0

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerline+ II Braided Nylon Cable MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $17.59 Prime shipped when code ANKER652 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $22, that takes 20% off and drops the price to one of the best we’ve seen. Anker’s cable comes wrapped in a durable branded nylon and is rated to withstand over 30,000 bends, making it a perfect charging accessory to add to your bag. Plus, the USB-C connectivity means that you’ll be able to take advantage of higher charging speeds and connect your iPhone right to a newer Mac. So far ratings are still coming in, but Anker’s series of Powerline+ cables are some of the best out there.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Aukey Key Series B80 Bluetooth Earbuds: $29.50 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code RXVKB2FJ
  • Ainope iPhone XS Max Screen Protector 2-Pack: $3 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
    • w/ code HRB3FZNH
  • DJI Osmo Pocket 4K Action Camera returns to all-time low at $296.50 (Reg. $349)
  • Insignia In-wall 3.6A USB Wall Outlet: $10 (Reg. $20) | Best Buy
  • Ainope iPhone XR Screen Protector 2-Pack: $2.50 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code 3DV7NZYS

Sturdy braided nylon envelops a bulletproof fiber core, ensuring a lifespan thirty times longer than other cables. With full support for high-speed Power Delivery Charging, it’s the only cable you’ll ever need to buy. Use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery charger (including Apple 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter) to charge your iOS device, and access fast charging for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, iPads, and more.

Lasts 30× longer than ordinary cables. Proven in a laboratory environment to withstand 30000 bends.

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

Anker

