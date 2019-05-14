Control your music from the shower w/ JBL’s Assistant-enabled speaker: $40 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

- May. 14th 2019 4:54 pm ET

Get this deal
$150 $40
0

Harman’s official eBay storefront offers its JBL Link 10 Smart Speaker with Google Assistant for $39.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $150, it’s on sale for $80 at Best Buy right now and this beats our last mention of $50 for one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically. With Google’s Assistant built-in, you’ll be able to use your voice to control music in the backyard, at the beach, or just when taking a bath. Though this speaker isn’t completely waterproof, it’s water and humidity resistant, making it the perfect shower companion for voice-controlled music. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Nomad Base Station

Lose Google Assistant and opt for just Bluetooth audio with the budget-friendly Oontz Angle 3 Plus speaker at $28 shipped on Amazon. It’s not quite as easy to control since you’ll have to use your phone’s touchscreen or physical buttons on the speaker, but it’s great for those looking to save some cash.

JBL Link 10 features:

  • Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology
  • Bluetooth and Chromecast built-in
  • Works with the Google Assistant
  • IPX7 Waterproof Rating
  • Up to 5 Hours of Playback

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$150 $40

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Ebay

Ebay
jbl

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide