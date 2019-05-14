Control your music from the shower w/ JBL’s Assistant-enabled speaker: $40 (Refurb, Orig. $150)

Harman’s official eBay storefront offers its JBL Link 10 Smart Speaker with Google Assistant for $39.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $150, it’s on sale for $80 at Best Buy right now and this beats our last mention of $50 for one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically. With Google’s Assistant built-in, you’ll be able to use your voice to control music in the backyard, at the beach, or just when taking a bath. Though this speaker isn’t completely waterproof, it’s water and humidity resistant, making it the perfect shower companion for voice-controlled music. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Nomad Base Station

Lose Google Assistant and opt for just Bluetooth audio with the budget-friendly Oontz Angle 3 Plus speaker at $28 shipped on Amazon. It’s not quite as easy to control since you’ll have to use your phone’s touchscreen or physical buttons on the speaker, but it’s great for those looking to save some cash.

JBL Link 10 features:

Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology

Bluetooth and Chromecast built-in

Works with the Google Assistant

IPX7 Waterproof Rating

Up to 5 Hours of Playback

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!