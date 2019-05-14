Under Armour’s popular Raid Shorts drop to $15 Prime shipped on Amazon (Reg. $20)

- May. 14th 2019 2:50 pm ET

$15
0

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Men’s Raid 10-Inch Shorts in Royal for $14.89 Prime shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low; regularly these shorts are priced at $20. These Amazon choice shorts feature a four-way stretch material for mobility, which is great for working out. Plus, their moisture-wicking fabric will help to keep you cool when your workouts warm up. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,900 reviews.

With your savings, be sure to pair your shorts with the Under Armour Tech T-Shirt that’s also on sale in White for $15. It’s regularly is priced at up to $25. This shirt is also stylish, versatile and is made of sweat-wicking material. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Under Armour Raid 10-inch Shorts feature:

  • HeatGear fabric is ultra-soft & smooth for extreme comfort with very little weight\
  • UPF 30+ protects your skin from the sun’s harmful rays
  • 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$15

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Under Armour

About the Author