Under Armour’s popular Raid Shorts drop to $15 Prime shipped on Amazon (Reg. $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Men’s Raid 10-Inch Shorts in Royal for $14.89 Prime shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low; regularly these shorts are priced at $20. These Amazon choice shorts feature a four-way stretch material for mobility, which is great for working out. Plus, their moisture-wicking fabric will help to keep you cool when your workouts warm up. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,900 reviews.

With your savings, be sure to pair your shorts with the Under Armour Tech T-Shirt that’s also on sale in White for $15. It’s regularly is priced at up to $25. This shirt is also stylish, versatile and is made of sweat-wicking material. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Under Armour Raid 10-inch Shorts feature:

HeatGear fabric is ultra-soft & smooth for extreme comfort with very little weight\

UPF 30+ protects your skin from the sun’s harmful rays

4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction

Material wicks sweat & dries really fast

Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes

